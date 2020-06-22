Salado coach Balmos returns home after lengthy hospital stay

After 65 days away from his kids Scott Balmos is home to continue recovering after a litany of health issues.

SALADO, Texas — Sunday afternoon, Scott Balmos was sitting down at a baseball field in Clifton, watching his son play in a tournament.

That's a great Father's Day for the Balmos family, after the Salado assistant football and track coach was in the hospital and rehab for 65 days without hugging his three kids.

"I always knew that after I survived the initial surgeries, that I was going to make it home," Balmos said.

Balmos got to go home eight days before Father's Day, hugging his kids for the first time since his hospitalization in April.

After 65 days, he said they were waiting for him when he and his wife, Linsey, pulled into the driveway.

"Not one time did I get to touch my children," And usually, daily, I"m a family man and there wasn't a day that went by that I don't hug them."

He started at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and ended with three weeks at a rehab facility in Georgetown, helping him recover from a litany of health issues. It all started when high blood pressure caused a slight tear in his aorta.

Doctors also removed a large blood clot, restored blood flow to his legs. In addition to being in and out of the ICU, he also went through dialysis as he fought acute kidney failure in both kidneys.

He now has function back in one, but lost permanently lost function in the other.

He's in a wheelchair, now, recovering at what he said his doctors told him is a good pace. But the journey to recovery is a year, Balmos said.

Part of that: he lost almost 40 pounds when he was in the hospital.

"The first time I went to the gym with my therapist, I could barely pick up a four-pound dumbbell," Balmos said. "I mean, man, I'm a college football player and pride myself on physical conditioning."

And while Balmos isn't sure what capacity he'll get to help in during football season, because of his recovery, he's taking time to enjoy cheering for his favorite athletes: two daughters and a son.

Along the way, he's listening to the coaching he's given kids in a more than 20-year coaching career to beat what he calls the "biggest game of his life."