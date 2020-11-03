SALADO, Texas — A Salado couple said their "spirits are up" after disembarking from the Grand Princess cruise ship that had 21 people on board test positive for the coronavirus.

The two were let off of the ship on Monday. Victor and Janice Means said they left Bell County for their cruise on Feb. 21.

Once they were notified about the virus cases on board, the couple and other passengers were confined to their rooms and were told they would be returning to the California coast.

"We had to keep a distance from each other with a mask on," Janice Means said. "They wouldn't let the attendants get close to us. There was medical personnel everywhere."

The Means are 83 and 86-year-old. They said they will have to be quarantined at the Miramar Marine Base in San Diego, but they wished to go to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

"We had a hard day yesterday," Janice said. "Our attitudes are up, our spirits are up, but we really wanted to come back to Lackland."

There were more than 2,000 passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship. They will all be quarantined for 14 days.

