Salado girl writes poem for Uvalde families

Mother says she hopes message reaches grieving families

Example video title will go here for this video

SALADO, Texas — Two months after the Uvalde shooting, Central Texans are still finding ways to send love to Uvalde.

A young girl form Salado recently wrote a poem that she put on YouTube that she hopes reaches the Uvalde victims.

While she wishes to remain anonymous, 6 News spoke with her mother, Renee Gottschalk.

"My daughter is always a very caring and thoughtful person and she felt really bad about what happened," Gottschalk said. "She just wants to touch the Uvalde community somehow, the best way she can."

Gottschalk read the poem aloud, feeling proud of her daughter. She says her gift is special. She doesn't know where her talent for writing comes from, but she's glad to see her using it this way.

"I'm extremely proud... I'm extremely proud. My voice is cracking because I'm just so proud of her. She has a beautiful gift. And her gift is writing. I don't know where she gets the words."

The young girl knows her words can only do so much, but her mother says she knows even just words can go a long way.