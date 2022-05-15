Salado High represents Central Texas at bass fishing state tournament

'Feels good to have the whole town behind you'

BELTON, Texas — On a hot day on Belton Lake, there's nothing like going on the water and going fishing. It makes it a little sweeter when you get to fish for your school with the support of an entire town by your side.

"This is the first year the school's had a bass fishing team," Salado High angler Cason Faske told 6 News. "It feels good to have the whole town on your side, cheering us on."

There were over 300 teams competing on Sundayfor the state championship, 325 to be exact. All the boats piled into Belton Lake, the site for this year's tournament. The CEO of the THSBA Matthew Tolnay said it's been one of the best hosts he's seen.

"The lake is amazing." said Tolnay."It's a pretty lake. Everybody here from the board, everybody says this lake is beautiful. It's great. They like being here. Town's great. We ate at one of the local grills, I think was like the Dead Fish Grill or something. Some of the best food and service we've had at any of our state tournaments. It's just been great being around with the town and having the support of the City of Temple."

The tournament spanned the last two days with the teams who place well enough getting the chance to earn scholarship money for college. The Salado boys say it makes the contest a bit more competitive, but it would be an honor to get to win some money to make school more affordable.

"It's nice to have so you don't have to pay so much," Salado High Junior Chance Heck told me.

Win or lose, the pair made the state tournament in the first season the school has ever fielded a team. After the month the town of Salado has had, they say they're glad to be apart of a small win for the community.