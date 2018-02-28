A Salado High School staff member who is accused of having sexual intercourse with two male students was arrested Friday.

Dixie McCollough, 29, who was fired in February 2018 on an allegation of her having an inappropriate relationship with a student is facing a charge of sexual assault of a child under age of 17.

According to an affidavit, a victim who was 16 at the time told authorities he and McCollough had sexual intercourse and oral sex beginning in April 2017 until October 2017. The victim went on to say the former teacher's aide had sex with him at her Salado apartment where a One Act Play Party that was held on May 6, 2017.

According to Superintendent Michael Novotny, the district was alerted about the incident back in February 2018. After knowledge of the incident, the district immediately began an investigation in cooperation with the Salado Police Department, Child Protective Services, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Education Agency. Officials said the two victims were 15 and 16.

A day after the district learned of the incident, McCollough, who was a teacher’s assistant at Salado High School was fired.

Dixie McCollough

In an email sent to parents, Novotny said the “allegations are of grave concern to us all.”

"Texas laws, Board of Education policies and the Educator’s Code of Ethics are all crystal clear on this matter,” he said. “Yet, despite this clarity, individuals sometimes use extremely poor judgment in carrying out their responsibilities to students, families and the community.”

The superintendent went on to say in the letter he has no tolerance for staff members commit these alleged transgressions.

“Due to privacy rights, and to avoid interfering in an ongoing investigation, we are limited in the communication I can provide to families or staff members,” he said.

McCollough was released from jail Saturday.

