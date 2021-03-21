Early morning I-35 crash ends in one arrest, no injuries

Officials said the driver of an SUV was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

SALADO, Texas — A driver is in custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated that led a vehicle crash, according to the Salado Fire Department.

The fire department was dispatched to an early morning crash involving a SUV and 18 wheeler on northbound I-35 at mile marker 281 just after 3:10 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

First responders arrived at the scene to find the SUV with "major front end damage" and blocking the inside and middle lanes of the interstate, officials added.

The department said the two passengers of the vehicle did not report any injuries, and that the driver was taken into custody.