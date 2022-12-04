Salado Independent School District expected to run as normal after Tuesday's tornado

Absences will be excused for students affected by the storm, according to a message from the superintendent.

SALADO, Texas — The superintendent from Salado Independent School District sent out a message to students and their families Tuesday afternoon via Facebook after a tornado hit the area.

In the message, Superintendent Michael Novotny expressed that school facilities were okay and classes were expected to run as normal, however absences would be excused for students affected by the storm.

Twenty-three people were injured after a tornado swept through the Salado area.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado on Twitter around 5:30 p.m., but did not say how strong the storm was at this time.

In a news conference around 10 p.m., Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the tornado traveled around seven miles on the ground. The Texas Department of Public Safety said there was widespread damage in the area, including at least five homes destroyed.

Blackburn said a total of 23 people were injured. Of the 23, one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition while 12 people were taken to the hospital with injuries; the other 11 were treated and released, he said.

"We believe we have everyone accounted for, but we are double and triple checking that this evening," Blackburn added.

He said debris clean-up is also going to happen throughout the night.