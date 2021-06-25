Salado Museum Salutes the Essential Workers of World War II

The Museum will open July 5 and while admission is free, donations are accepted

A new historical exhibit honoring essential workers of World War II is set to open at the Salado Museum and College Park on July 5. The exhibit is called Women, Aviation and WWII and will honor the women who stepped up to meet the demands of the home front.

“The exhibit honors the dedication and sacrifice of the women essential to the American War Effort during World War Two,” says Dave Swarthout, Salado Museum executive director. “The exhibit features Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs), Rosie the Riveters, home front workers and famous aviatrixes Jackie Cochran and Salado’s own Grace Jones.”

The museum will pay homage to the American women who joined the military and helped the men overseas fighting by completing tasks to move the Allies closer to victory.

Also planned is a special event on Saturday, July 24 at 1:00 p.m. called We Salute the Women at the Lucille A Robertson Center. The program will have guest speakers and will feature a performance by the Dillard Sisters, a singing trio in the 1940's style of the iconic Andrew Sisters. Admission to the event is $10 at the door.