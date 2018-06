Salado Police released a photo Thursday of a man they said robbed a Sonic at gunpoint on June 22

Rick Ashe said the case was sent to the Bell County District Attorney on June 27. Judge Don Engleking issued a warrant for Michael Wayne Ellis for aggravated robbery and set his bond at $250,000.

Police said Ellis was armed and dangerous and asked that anyone with information about his whereabouts call the police department at 254-947-5681.

