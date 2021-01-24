Salado police warns of potential thieves throughout area

Salado police say not to keep any valuables in vehicles and lock cars and homes to help prevent potential burglaries.

SALADO, Texas — The Salado Police Department is reminding area residents to lock their cars and homes as they have received a report of a burglary and someone knocking on home windows.

Salado police made the announcement via Facebook after getting reports of the window knocking and the car burglary. Several residents said they heard knocking checked the noise out, but found no one.

One person said they didn't investigate the knocking sound, and later found their vehicle door open with items missing, police said.

Police said it may be an effort by a thief or thieves to check if someone is home before trying to break into a vehicle. They said the call the department at 254-947-5681 for assistance or 911 if it's an emergency.