Salado woman killed in head-on crash in front of Salado High School

Andrea Matthews, 55, died after her SUV crashed head on with a utility truck on FM 2484 in Salado Oct. 27.

SALADO, Texas — A Salado woman is dead following a head on crash on FM 2484 in front of Salado High School yesterday morning.

Andrea Matthews, 55, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the peace following the crash.

Texas DPS troopers responded to a report of a head on collision the morning of Oct. 27. Texas DPS said that a Lexus SUV, driven by Matthews, was eastbound on FM 2484 while a Ford utility truck, driven by a 36-year-old man, was driving westbound on the same road.

The accident happened, Texas DPS said, when the Lexus drifted into the path of the utility truck. The truck reportedly tired to brake and take evasive action to prevent the collision, but was not able to as the Lexus crashed into the truck head on.