Salado's proposed RV ordinance dropped after strong opposition from residents

The Salado Board of Aldermen decided to drop their proposed RV ordinance after citizens packed the board chamber to oppose it.

SALADO, Texas — The Salado Board of Alderman considered an ordinance Thursday night that would change how motorized recreational vehicles (RVs) would be stored in the Village of Salado.

Written by a committee, it seemed like almost no one liked the ordinance in its current form. Many citizens didn't like it at all.

“I know I can put that thing in the backyard and no one can see it. My neighbors aren’t in the same situation,” Luke Duell said. “I couldn’t imagine having to put this [RV] in some storage…It’s just not happening.”

According to the regulation's summary, “The proposed ordinance prohibits the parking of motorized recreational vehicles weighing more than 26,000 pounds and travel trailers from being parked on the street in residentially zoned areas of the Village. It also prohibits such vehicles and trailers from being parked on private property in residentially zoned areas where they are visible from the street..."

Unfortunately, most RVs are, in fact, visible from the street.

The ordinance, posted on page 42 of the meeting packet, also carried a potential $500 a day fine.

Alderman Paul Cox told 6 News before the meeting that the ordinance would be discussed and no action would be taken. He said many of the things in the ordinance are subject to change.

"The draft that we are working from right now has probably got every bell and whistle that someone on our committee came up with," Cox said. "I've read it. I've gone over it many times. I wouldn't vote for it the way it is now."

Once the ordinance began to see discussion Thursday night, it seemed to have few friends on the Board of Aldermen for John Cole who initiated it.

"I think there are a lot of people concerned that Salado will become like any other city,” Cole said. “I don’t think we need to turn Salado into other cities that we are surrounded by."

Cole later said he didn’t want RVs parked in front of houses and didn’t want people to see RVs over other people’s fences. Other people supported the measure in part, but it seemed none wanted to take it that far.

“I’ve only seen one circumstance where a trailer was parked inappropriately and they are going to move it,” Cox said. “I’d like to modify this (ordinance) greatly or maybe just trash this one.”

“I’m not going to kick this can down the road,” Mayor Michael Coggin said in response. “Here we are where it is time to make a decision on this.”

The ordinance allowed people to keep their RV on a concrete or gravel surface in their back yard but several residents objected for financial reasons.

“I am one of the people that are going to be affected by this to the tune of $10,000 if we can get a waiver for our fence type,” Jay Rich said. “We live here because of what Salado was and what it is now…Don’t create divisive regulations and push them on us.”

“When it comes to the economic standpoint of this ordinance... not only are you targeting and marginalizing your neighbors, you are detracting future residents that have a high income,” Leslie McDonald said. “You are turning away additional tax revenue.”

McDonald said she does not currently own an RV.

One Salado resident, Linda Blevins, did support the measure. Blevins said she had spoken to several realtors and said some people come into nice neighborhoods specifically looking for restrictions such as those that would keep RVs out of sight.

“We need to look forward to address the possibility of problems at some point,” Blevins said. “It's been said that the ordinance is targeting people and I don’t think that is what the plan was.”

In the end, the Board of Alderman decided to simply drop the ordinance completely, led by a motion from Cox.

“I’ll make a motion that we don’t approve this. This is related to a parking problem and not an RV problem," Cox said. "It doesn’t need to be an RV ordinance.”