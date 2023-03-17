x
Salvation Army of Bell County asks for donations as shelves empty

Find out what the McLane Center of Hope is asking the community to help with.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is asking for the community's help to restock the shelves in the food pantry. 

The food pantry, located at 419 W Avenue G in Temple, is asking for the following items:

  • Canned meats
  • Canned vegetables and fruits 
  • Spaghetti sauce
  • Mac n' cheese
  • Ramen noodles
  • Cereal 
  • Oatmeal 

The McLane Center of Hope says that if everyone pitches in, the shelves will be restocked in no time. The center also adds that more and more families are visiting the pantry for food assistance, so it is important that the center receives donations soon. 

Shelves are pretty bare at The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope food pantry. Please help us support...

Posted by The Salvation Army Bell County on Friday, March 17, 2023

To view more on the Salvation Army of Bell County, visit here

