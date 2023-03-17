Salvation Army of Bell County asks for donations as shelves empty

TEMPLE, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is asking for the community's help to restock the shelves in the food pantry.
The food pantry, located at 419 W Avenue G in Temple, is asking for the following items:
- Canned meats
- Canned vegetables and fruits
- Spaghetti sauce
- Mac n' cheese
- Ramen noodles
- Cereal
- Oatmeal
The McLane Center of Hope says that if everyone pitches in, the shelves will be restocked in no time. The center also adds that more and more families are visiting the pantry for food assistance, so it is important that the center receives donations soon.
To view more on the Salvation Army of Bell County, visit here.
Also on KCENTV.com: