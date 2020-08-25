Salvation Army feeding Bell County families with special deliveries

Thanks to a donation from the McLane family, the Salvation Army of Bell County delivered 250 food boxes to families in need.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Salvation Army delivered 250 food boxes to families and individuals across Bell County.

The food boxes were sent to the organization by McLane Hunger Solutions, which provides food to non-profit food banks across the country.

The boxes provide enough food to feed a family of four for several days, according to the Salvation Army.

"The gratitude these families express to us is touching," said Commanding Officer for Bell County Lt. David Beckham. The McLane family's generosity is feeding people in our communities who otherwise might go to bed hungry tonight. We are grateful to them for coming alongside the Salvation Army to help those in need."

The recipients of the boxes were at one time served through the Salvation Army of Bell County's rehousing program, according to Beckham. Case managers help them for up to two years after their time at the center.

"Our family is excited to partner with the Salvation Army to distribute food boxes to those less fortunate and in need," said Chairman of McLane Group Drayton McLane. "Elizabeth and I, Drayton III and Amy, and Denton and Amy all are inspired by this opportunity to help others. We have distributed 2,000 food boxes to the four areas in Texas where we have a business presence and another 1,000 food boxes to help with the hurricane disaster in McAllen. We look forward to continuing this work providing food boxes, through our company, McLane Global/McLane Hunger Solutions to be distributed by the Salvation Army."