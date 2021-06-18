Salvation Army in Waco to open Cooling Station for those seeking shelter from summer heat

When temperatures reach 95 degrees or more, its facility at 300 Webster Ave. will be open as a Cooling Station between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WACO, Texas — With the temperatures rising, the Salvation Army announced Friday that it is opening up its doors to provide shade and hydration to those seeking shelter from the summer heat.

The public is welcome to stop by for however long they want to get out of the heat, cool off, recharge and get some cold water, Major James Taylor, the Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army said in a news release.

“The Salvation Army is committed to serving the needs of McLennan County 365 days a year. During the summer months, one of the ways we provide comfort and respite is in the form of shade and water to those who would like to step inside from the heat. The primary concern of The Salvation Army is the health and safety of our local citizens,” said Taylor.