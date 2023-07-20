These mattresses will offer families who are moving into more permanent housing a better place to sleep.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bell County is hosting a "New in-the-Box" Air Mattress Drive on Saturday, July 29 at the McLane Center of Hope.

From 9 a.m. to noon, the facility located at 419 West Avenue G will be accepting donated air mattresses.

These air mattresses are going to help people who are moving to more permanent housing have a more quality place to sleep, as opposed to sleeping on the floor.

Corps Officer Capt. David Beckham stated, “We are asking our community neighbors to love on our clients by providing air mattresses to keep them from sleeping on the floor."

“We are unable to provide items such as this when rehousing a family or individual due to funding restrictions. We serve the entire Bell County area with more than half of the over 120 families rehoused in the last year went to the greater Killeen area and the remainder were rehoused in the Temple/Belton area," Beckham added.

According to the organization, 80 air mattresses were donated at the last drive on March 3, 2023, and all but five of them are in use.

During the drive on Saturday, The Salvation Army of Bell County will only be accepting air mattresses.

