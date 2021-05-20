San Antonian becomes rich overnight, claiming the $1 million scratch ticket prize

The ticket was purchased at Fair Mart on 2315 N.W. Military Highway.

SAN ANTONIO — One person in San Antonio just woke up $1 million richer!

The Texas Lottery says an Alamo City resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the scratch ticket game Cash Celebration.

The ticket was purchased at Fair Mart on 2315 N.W. Military Highway. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.98, including break-even prizes, the Texas Lottery says.

So, if you're feeling lucky, maybe you'll wake up with hundreds of thousands of dollars in your bank account too!