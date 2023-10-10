San Antonio resident claims $2 million Powerball ticket

The winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at H-E-B Food Store #235, located at 9255 Grissom Road.

SAN ANTONIO — One lucky San Antonio resident claims a $2 million Powerball winning ticket for the drawing on October 4.

The winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at H-E-B Food Store #235, located at 9255 Grissom Road, in San Antonio.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (9-35-54-63-64), but not the red Powerball number (1). The Power Play number was 2.

The winner has decided to remain anonymous.

In this drawing no one hit the big prize in the Powerball jackpot but three Texans including our San Antonio resident matched five numbers and were able to take home some serious cash.

The two other Texans will take home $1 million from tickets sold in Forney and Lake Worth.

