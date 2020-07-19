San Antonio activist group travels to Fort Hood to hold a protest outside the post

A caravan of 30 people traveled from San Antonio to demand justice in the name of Vanessa Guillen.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The fight for justice in the case of Vanessa Guillen continues across the state of Texas.

On Saturday afternoon, a caravan of around 30 people traveled three hours from San Antonio to demand justice for Guillen outside Fort Hood.

The protest was organized by a group called Young Ambitious Activists in conjunction with the League of United Latin American Citizens. The group of young people have been following the story and wanted to do something to help bring about change in the Army.

"One person alone is not going to make a change," AnaLuisa Tapia, the District Director for LULAC, said. "However it can be done collectively as a community and as a nation."

One of the participants today was Andre Erwin, a Fort Hood native.

"I grew up around things like this is normal to me," Erwin said. "And the fact that this is normal to me is an indictment on Fort Hood and the military as a whole."

As a former member of the Air Force, Erwin said service men need to do better to protect service women.

"They leave their homes to fight for, and serve, their countries," Erwin said. "Us as service men should be the least of their fears."

While the protesters did not know Vanessa personally, they had a message to her family.

"Walk with faith and keep your head up, there are a million people behind you," Antonio Lee said. "When you are tired we are all there to continue to fight not just until there is justice for Vanessa but until changes are made."

The Guillen family is set to meet with President Donald Trump on July 29, a day before the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill will be presented to congress. The bill is said to include changes in protections for victims of sexual harassment and sexual abuse in the armed forces.