A San Marcos resident is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A San Marcos resident is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Powerball ticket.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number in a Quick Pick ticket. This ticket was purchased at the Risen N Stop #2 off of North State Highway 123.

There were three other winners across Texas who also took home $1 million. Those winners were in Houston, Pleasanton and Forney.

After someone wins the jackpot, the Powerball is rolled back to $20 million and continues to grow until another winner is announced.

Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

Since the first ticket was sold in 1992, Texas Lottery has generated $37.3 billion in revenue. The Texas Lottery has given $31.4 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which helps public education in the state.