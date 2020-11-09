San Marcos reopening river access, city parks and facilities

Most of San Marcos' city parks and facilities will reopen starting Wednesday, Sept. 16.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published on May 20.

The City of San Marcos on Friday announced that it will be reopening all public facilities, riverfront parks, neighborhood park playgrounds, athletic complexes, tennis and basketball courts next week.

The openings will roll out starting Wednesday, Sept. 16. Then, on Sept. 18, the Children's Park Playscape will reopen due to previously scheduled tree work in the area. Capes Park, Thompson’s Island and Rio Vista Pool, however, will remain closed.

“Over the past few weeks, our area has experienced a steady decline in active cases and a sustained low number of new cases with fewer hospitalizations, which are the indicators we tracked and based our opening decisions upon throughout this pandemic,” said City Manager Bert Lumbreras. “As we welcome the public back to enjoy our facilities, parks and beautiful river, we ask that the community remains diligent in following CDC guidelines, local and state-mandated regulations and works together to continue to stop the spread of COVID.”

The City said signage will be posted at all facilities and parks requesting guests to follow CDC guidelines such as maintaining 6 feet of distance from other parities and wearing a mask. Those experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home.

Park guests are encouraged to participate in regular activities such as swimming, kayaking, canoeing, walking, running and other general exercises. Park restrooms in City Park, Children’s Park and William & Eleanor Crook Park will be open until 8 p.m. and will be cleaned twice daily.

Chainlink fencing that is already in use around the river parks will be adjusted to provide access to trails and the river between City Park and Rio Vista Park. In order to help guests practice social distancing and prevent large gatherings, the fencing will remain in City Park and Rio Vista Park limiting access to park amenities such as picnic tables and pavilions. Barbecue grills and pop-up shelters are not currently allowed as picnic table sites will be unavailable.

Guests are also asked to avoid active construction zones in areas at Rio Vista Park and City Park for the San Marcos Shared Use Path Trail project.

If possible, any City of San Marcos customer is asked to handle City business remotely through the City website, via the phone or email, by utility billing drive-thrus, or by scheduling an appointment. Sanitizing stations and plexiglass screens have been set up in all public-facing areas within buildings. Masks will be required for anyone over the age of 10, which will be made available if visitors do not have one.

“Our goal is to keep our facilities and parks open and accessible to all,” said Lumbreras. “To achieve this, we encourage everyone to practice safe, responsible behavior as we reopen so we can all enjoy our treasured community resources.”

For more information on park rules, click here. For more information on City services, click here.