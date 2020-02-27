SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas — The circumstances surrounding the stabbing deaths of three people were still being evaluated in order to determine if more charges would be filed against the suspect, the San Saba District Attorney's office said Thursday.

In the early morning hours of Friday, February 21, 2020, four people were stabbed and killed inside a home in San Saba. The victims were identified as 62-year-old Ronnie Crime, his wife, 43-year-old Elizabeth Crime, and 13-year-old Taylor Berkley, who was visiting at the time. Another 18-year-old was also seriously injured in the stabbing attack, but she survived and was able to call 911.

Shortly after the 911 call, San Saba police officers noticed a car driving without lights. When officers got behind the vehicle, the driver sped off and led officers on a chase. It lasted about 20 miles until the driver crashed the car in Goldthwaite.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Anthony Pierce. He was arrested and charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault of a public servant. That charge stems from a crash between the vehicle Pierre was driving and a San Saba Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Pierce still has not been charged with the deaths of the three people in San Saba. He is currently being held in Mills County on a $500,000 bond on each of the two charges.

District Attorney Sonny McAfee said the investigation is ongoing, therefore, only limited information is being released.

