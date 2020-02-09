Missing Texas woman never returned after 'visiting a friend,' Travis County Sheriff's Office says

Davis left her two children with their father at his home on Aug. 27, told him she was going to visit a friend and never returned, TCSO said.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is asking for the public's help finding 36-year-old Sara Joy Davis.

Davis left her two children with their father at his home on Aug. 27 and told him she was going to visit a friend, but never returned, TCSO said. A spokesperson for TCSO said Davis was last seen in the Wells Branch neighborhood in North Austin.

Davis also missed an appointment with her children on Aug. 31, and her family reported her missing. A friend of Davis's told KVUE she does not believe Davis would just leave her children.

Davis is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 pounds. Her vehicle is a gray 2015 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate GCZ 2961.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444.