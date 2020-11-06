WACO, Texas — There have been multiple incidents that an unknown person has fraudulently claimed to be from the City of Waco Water Department and has attempted to collect payments for water service.

All reported incidents involved people who received a phone call from what appears to be the City of Waco Water Utility Services phone number. In each case, a person claimed to be from the City of Waco, said water service will be disconnected and attempts to collect a payment.

Customers who are worried about any calls that claim to be from the City of Waco Water Utility Service should hang up and call 299-CITY (2489) to verify the information.

If you feel you have been the victim of a water payment fraud, notify the City of Waco Water Utility Services Department (299-2489) and report the fraud to the Waco Police Department (750-7500).

