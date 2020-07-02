TEMPLE, Texas —

Philip Spoonts, the sole employee of Spoonts Appliance Service Inc., has been a target for scammers for the last two years. Scammers have been trying to pass themselves off as employees of the business to get a check from customers after fixing appliances, and leaving Spoonts in the dark.

These scammers added their own phone number to the online Yellow Pages for Spoonts’ business. A big issue, if the scammers get a call and do the work, they get paid. If the scammers don’t do the work, the business takes the blame.

“It’s only me. When you call, I answer the phone, I come out and do the work. You are dealing with me, Phillip Spoonts,” Spoonts said. “My father started the business in 1970 and I started working with him. We have a lot of repeat business.”

In the past two years, Spoontz said he has had heard from multiple customers that his company did not end up fixing an appliance, but he did not know anything about it because the customer had spoken with the scammers.

“I've never been aware when they're there I only get the call when somebody doesn't show up so I don't know who these people are, I've never seen them,” Spoonts said. “I don't know what these people are doing when they go into the home representing me, you know? When we had employees, we normally trained them.”

6 News Reporter Cole Johnson gave the fake number a call, but they hung up after identifying himself when they answered.

So, how can you keep this from happening to your own business? The Fort Worth regional director with the Better Business Bureau said to claim your business online. The Spoonts are trying to claim their business.

The Spoonts did file a police report a couple years ago, but said things got busy, there was a lot of paperwork involved and it was put on the "back burner". The Bell County Sheriff's Department has the case and the Spoonts contacted the detective Wednesday.

These are the two numbers associated with the company:

254-791-1973 to schedule with Philip.

254-534-3629 is the number Philip will call you from on the way to your home.

