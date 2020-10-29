Scared Sober Haunted House sheds light on addiction

When the decorations come down, the 100-year-old home staged as a haunted house will serve women who're in the early stages of recovery.

WACO, Texas — A local non-profit organization aims to shed light on addiction with a haunted house.

Jennifer Tobin, the secretary for the board of directors of Sunshine Recovery House in Waco came up with the idea of "Scared Sober" Haunted House in 2019.

"People who are living in addiction are fearful, so Scared Sober is just a fun way to kind of shed some light on that."

The dark hallways, spooky decorations, and spider webs inside the house are not just there to scare those who enter.

"Addiction causes a web of lies," Tobin said, "so each room has a theme and a meaning behind it."

Tobin said struggling with addiction can feel like walking through a maze of darkness. She said not only does it shed a light on an important issue but also raises money so they can continue their mission at Sunshine Recovery House.

"It's a safe, affordable place, because women who are coming out of addiction or treatment, if they go back to their home environment or the environment that they left when they were using they're more likely to use again," Tobin said.

When the decorations come down and the renovation is complete, Tobin said the 100-year-old home staged as a haunted house will serve 13 women who're in the early stages of recovery with the hope that they can come out of the darkness they're in.

"This is to service women in the community. These are our sisters, mothers, wives, aunts, nieces, and cousins. These are our women and Waco needs a house like this for these women," Tobin said.

Scared Sober Haunted House opens Thursday and Friday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

To help Sunshine Recovery House, you can donate through their website.