The Belton ISD school board approved raises for district employees Monday night in its meeting, Belton ISD announced.

The raises are included in the compensation plan for the 2018-2019 school year. Approved raises will result in a $1,200 increase for teachers, librarians, and nurses - equal to two percent of the midpoint of their salary range.

Belton ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the plan ensures Belton ISD will remain competitive with other area districts.

Review of the salary schedule and pay structures are conducted each year in order to maintain a competitive salary system that supports the recruitment and retention of quality employees, the district stated. After this year's review, Belton ISD's beginning teacher salaries will increase to $47,300, four percent above the average starting salary for eight surveyed districts in the area.

Board President Mike Cowan said great employees make a difference in the lives of their students.

“That’s why recruiting and retaining outstanding employees, from the school bus driver to the classroom teacher, is a priority for our school board and the community we serve,” Cowan said.

