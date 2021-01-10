School Spirit | Temple Homecoming will kick off with its annual Homecoming parade

The parade will take place at Temple High School to celebrate the annual homecoming football game.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple High School is encouraging parents, fans and the community to bring their Wildcat spirit to the Temple High School Homecoming parade. The event will kick off their homecoming week with a community pep rally and parade on Oct. 20.

From 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. the event will feature Temple High School spirit groups, the football team, class officers, school organizations and the Homecoming court.

The parade will start at West Houston Ave. move south down 31st St. and end in the Temple High School parking lot.