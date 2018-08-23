As school years start around Central Texas, local police departments are advertising that they're ramping up their usual efforts in school zones. A spokesman for the Harker Heights Police Department says school zones in their city will be monitored by officers in cars, on motorcycles and bikes and even on foot. Other departments, like Woodway and Waco, want residents of their cities to know the same thing.

Police want to remind people that it is illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped and using a visual sign, like a stop sign or flashing red lights. School zones also have slower speed limits in the morning and afternoon. Using handheld wireless devices in a school zone is also against the law. Hands free texing and phone calls are not a violation, however.

