For people suffering from PTSD, relief can come from unlikely sources.

Scuba diving is usually associated with the ocean, but right here in Central Texas Scuba Diving is a real thing and having some amazing effects on the divers.

"(Scuba diving) can have a day changing effect on an individual who could be high strung," said owner of Scuba Divers Paradise in Belton, Jeff Waganer. "Going into the water, coming out of the water, back on the boat nice and relaxed, just feeling good about life."

Scuba Divers Paradise sits on Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Belton and has been run by Jeff for the past eight years. A veteran himself, local vets have taken up the recreational sport and found it has amazing effects on their PTSD.

"I take medication and stuff for my PTSD," remarks Ken Siegle, who saw 3 tours of the Middle East. "But the best thing I've found so far for relaxing and everything is basically scuba diving."

The divers believe the ability of the water to help calm them and take their minds off the land above is what's giving them relief. While it may not be for everyone, Jeff takes students from all walks of life and is letting people know that scuba diving in Central Texas is a real thing.

