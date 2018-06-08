BELL COUNTY — Texas Parks and Wildlife Rangers were searching Monday morning for a man who went under the water Sunday afternoon, according to Game Warden Bryan Dulock. Rangers were using a cadaver dog and called it a recovery effort.

According to Dulock, the unidentified male went under shortly after the boat he was in started to drift away. Two other people who were swimming with him were able to make it back to the boat, said Dulock. He said a fourth person was rescued by a passing fishing boat.

Several agencies joined with Texas Parks and Wildlife Sunday afternoon including, Morgan's Point Resort dive team, US Army Corp of Engineers, Central Bell Fire and Rescue, and Harker Heights Fire Department.

