WACO, Texas — Waco police asked people in a Waco neighborhood to remain indoors while they searched for suspect in a stolen car case.

It all started just after 10 a.m. Wednesday when an officer tried to pull over a car that may have been stolen, police said.

According to police, the driver refused to pull over and took police on a brief chase before he got out and ran.

Officers locked down the area between 26th and Speight and 27th and Baylor. Everyone in the neighborhood was told to stay inside while officers swept the area.

The Kia Soul the man was driving was recovered, police said.

