Search for missing toddler, 21-year-old underway in San Antonio

The endangered missing toddler is in the company of Kimberly Mata, who is also reported missing, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help to find two missing people - including a toddler.

The young girl, who was not identified by name, is said to be in the company of Kimberly Mata, 21.

The missing toddler has straight shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a white multi-colored shirt and shorts with hearts and has a 1-inch birthmark on her back.

She was last seen in the 2900 block of West Commerce Street, west of downtown.

Both Mata and the toddler are listed as "endangered"