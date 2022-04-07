Search for the next Gerber baby now underway

Gerber just started its 12th annual photo search for the next Chief Growing Officer and "spokesbaby."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Does your baby have the best smile or an adorable giggle? If so, they may qualify to be the next Gerber baby.

Here's what you need to know.

Gerber says it's looking for candidates that have a "playful smile that can light up the room" as well as an "irresistible giggle and undeniably loveable personality." Gerber notes that the ideal spokesbaby is an infant or a baby 4 years old or younger.

"Babies’ smiles and laughter have the power to inspire moments of joy for everyone. That’s why this year, we want parents to share all the smiles and giggles possible," Gerber said on its website.

Some of the job responsibilities include inspiring happiness, acting like a "boss baby," giving advice on baby food products, appearing on Gerber's social media accounts and marketing campaigns and ultimately being the face of the company.

If chosen, the spokesbaby will receive a $25,000 cash prize along with other surprise perks. Gerber also says it will be matching the winner's $25,000 prize to support March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs.