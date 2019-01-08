TEMPLE, Texas — Police were searching Thursday for a woman who ran from them during a traffic stop in Temple.

Officers stopped the woman near Johnson Brothers Ford on Pepper Creek Trail when she jumped out of the car and ran into the woods, Temple police said.

It is unclear why officers stopped her or why she ran.

Stick with 6 News as we bring you more on this developing story.

