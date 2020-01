WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

56-year-old Susan Devido was last seen on Thursday.

According to family, she was last seen in Waco around 10 a.m.

Investigators have learned that she also traveled to the Temple and Jonesboro areas, but it's unknown where she is now.

She is believed to be driving a black 2012 Volkswagen Beetle.

If you see her, please call the Waco Police department at 254-750-7500.

More on KCENTV.com: