6 Fix | Sears to finally fix Temple woman's A/C after nearly a month

78-year-old Joan Mare has been waiting for weeks for Sears contractors to fix her A/C. She even had to move in with an in-law to get out of the heat.

TEMPLE, Texas — Joan Marek, 78, had her air conditioning go out on June 3. She told 6 News it was under warranty with Sears, so she called to get it fixed.

She said she was first told they needed to get the right condenser unit. The first day contractors were supposed to come out, June 14, she had surgery on her foot. She said she tried to coordinate a family member being at the home but Sears didn't get back with her. She tried to reschedule on June 21 and June 25 but said no tech came out on those days.

Finally, Marek called 6 News.

6 News reached out to Sears on Monday, and the company began looking into the issue within hours.

Just after 5 p.m., Corporate Communications & Transformco PR Director Larry Costello responded with this statement:

"The satisfaction of our customers is our top priority. Our technicians had made two attempts to repair Ms. Marek’s air conditioner; however, no family members were available to be at the home on either date, so the technicians were unable to do the repair. We are working to coordinate with Ms. Marek to have technicians evaluate and repair her air conditioning system as early as tomorrow morning, if a member of the family can be at the home during the repair," Costello wrote in an email.

6 News provided Costello a contact for a family member and Marek's sister-in-law, Marilyn Rothaus, later confirmed they they had an appointment set up for Tuesday. Marek had to move in with her sister-in-law to avoid the heat.

Marek told 6 News Monday that she had good experiences with Sears in the past, and didn't know why communication had been lacking this time around.