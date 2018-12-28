The Sears in Waco and Killeen will close in March 2019, along with 80 other stores throughout the country, the company announced in a letter on Friday.

The stores are located at 6001 West Waco Drive, Waco and 2100 South West South Young Drive, Killeen.

Liquidation sales at these stores are expected to begin in two weeks, the company said.

The Sears Auto Center at those locations will also close, but in January 2019, the company said.

You can locate your local Sears with this link.

