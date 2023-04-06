Second administrator at Chaparral High School placed on paid administrative leave

The Principal and Assistant Principal at Chaparral High School were both on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

KILLEEN, Texas — Chaparral High School Assistant Principal Marcus Venus was placed on paid administrative leave, 6 News learned Thursday from Killeen Independent School District Communications Officer Taina Maya.

This comes less than a week after the district announced the school's principal, Gina Brown, was also on paid leave.

Maya said the district could not comment on the nature of the investigation or if they were related while it was still ongoing.

The district notified parents about Brown in a letter on March 31. It read in part, "a concern was raised pertaining to Principal Brown."