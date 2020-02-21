WACO, Texas —

A second person was arrested after an investigation from the Nov. 1 murder that happened at the Grove Apartments on S. University Parks Dr. in Waco.

D’airse Holder, 22, was shot at a Halloween party and was taken to a hospital where he died. Another man was injured and released from the hospital, police said.

Krisean Gibson was arrested on Feb. 17 by the Desoto Police Department. Gibson was arrested on a murder warrant issued by the Waco Police Department.

Jamarine Long was arrested in early January in Hillsboro PD on a Waco PD warrant charging him with murder, police said.

