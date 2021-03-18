Second COVID-19 vaccine dose now available at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

Fort Hood personnel can schedule second dose appointments on March 18 and 19.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center announced Wednesday that appointments are now available for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fort Hood soldiers and their families can schedule second dose appointments on March 18 and 19 by calling the Patient Appointment line at 254-288-8888. Same-day appointments are available, according to Fort Hood.

Appointments are open for all Fort Hood personnel that are due for their second dose of the vaccine. Active Duty personnel should coordinate vaccinations with their unit/chain of command, according to Fort Hood.

To get the vaccine, you should bring a valid DOD ID card and your CDC vaccination card, if available, to their scheduled appointment.

The vaccination site is at Abrams gym building 23001, which is located on 62nd Street and Support Avenue. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed on weekends and Federal holidays.

CRDAMC will open appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer at a later date, according to Fort Hood.