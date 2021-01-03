Second COVID-19 vaccine doses resume with Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

First COVID-19 vaccines will resume at a later date, officials announced.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Officials with the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center said the healthcare provider will resume COVID-19 vaccinations on March 3 for those who were due for a second dose in February.

The vaccinations will resume at Abrams Gym, located on 62nd Street and Support Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and continue throughout weekdays.

Appointments will be by appointment only and cannot be scheduled online. Instead, those who were due for a second dose in February should call 254-288-8888 to schedule an appointment.

Walk-in appointments will be rejected.

Those who are due for a second doses between March 1 to March 5 will now be delayed and will receive an automated call about when to schedule a new appointment.

Last week, officials announced a delay in vaccinations because of shipment delays.