KILLEEN, Texas — A 19-year-old woman died Monday from injuries she suffered in a crash Saturday night in Killeen.

Killeen police said Vivian Michelle Gonzalez was the passenger in a Hyandai Elantra that was hit by a Nissan Armada that had run a red light.

Justice of the Peace David Barfield pronounced Gonzalez dead at Baylor, Scott & White Hospital in Temple just before 4 p.m.

The driver of the Elantra, Patrick Lee Stephens, 21, died at the scene.

Police said Stephens was turning left onto Hwy 195 from Chaparral Road when the Armada ran the red light and slammed into the left side of the Elantra.

The three people in the Armada suffered minor injuries, police said.

Killeen police were investigating the crash but had not said whether any charges would be filed against the driver of the Armada.

Gonzalez was the fifth person to die from accidents that occurred Saturday in Bell County.

