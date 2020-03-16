BELL COUNTY, Texas — A second presumptive positive case of COVID 19 has been identified in Bell County, the Bell County Health District said Monday morning.

The district also said its action plan had been amended to align with the most recent recommendations from the CDC.

Bell County Public Health District identified the second presumptive positive case late Sunday night. The case is in the confirmatory testing process with the CDC.

The individual is a 70-year-old man living in the Belton extraterritorial jurisdiction with a travel history to Europe.

Bell County Public Health has initiated self-isolation protocol and contact tracing for this case.

Bell County is currently in Stage 2 of its COVID 19 Action Plan, which is being amended today to recommend that all gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed.

“This action is being taken in accordance with guidance from both the CDC and the Bell County Public Health District,” said Bell County Judge David Blackburn. “I urge event organizers to heed the recommendation and cancel or postpone events scheduled within the next eight weeks.”

The initial Bell County COVID 19 Action Plan, released on March 12 did not include recommendations for gatherings.

Monday’s amendment addressing gatherings is in alignment with recommendations made by the CDC on March 15.

RELATED: H-E-B to close its stores early until further notice

RELATED: First presumptive case of coronavirus in Bell County

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Stock market trading halted; Vaccine clinical trial begins