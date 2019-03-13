TEMPLE, Texas — For the second time in three days, a rock thrown near an overpass in Temple hit a moving car, the Temple Police Department said.

No one was injured when a rock hit the sunroof of a Volkswagen Golf GTI driving on South General Bruce Drive, Temple police spokesperson Ellen Morton said. Morton said police believe the incident happened near exit 302 and Nugent Avenue.

In the incident from Sunday morning, 33-year-old Keila Flores died after a rock thrown from a railroad overpass crashed through the windshield and hit her, police said.

The department said it got the call about the second rock throwing around 10:16 a.m. Tuesday.

No suspects have been named, but police said they're looking into several leads connected to the first throwing.

Police said there's no indication the incidents are connected.

