Second teen arrested, charged with murder in fatal August shooting

BELTON, Texas — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Monday in connection to a shooting that took place last August in Belton, according to the Belton Police Department.

Police arrested Robert Garnett who 6 News is identifying because he is being charged as an adult.

On Aug. 27, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 400 block of Smith Street.

On the evening of the shooting, Belton Police Criminal Investigations Division also arrested a 16-year-old Temple boy, police said.

Garnett is being held at the Bell County Jail.