WACO — The second Twin Peaks trial now has a firm start date of September 10. Judge Ralph Strother granted a brief continuance Thursday for San Antonio Bandido Tom Mendez after his lawyers asked for a delay in the case.

The trial was scheduled for August 27, but lawyer Mark Metzger, who represents Mendez, tried to remove himself from the case because of "family issues". His request would have delayed the trial considerably. Strother denied that request. Lawyer Jamie Pena, acting as substitute council to Mendez, then asked the judge for more time before the start of the trial because he had not had time to review all the evidence. Pena joined the defense earlier this week. In response, Judge Strother said, "Excuse me for being skeptical and pessimistic about this, but this case has been pending for three years." Strother agreed to push the trial date back a bit, but just until September 10. Judge Strother also announced that a jury panel will come in starting on August 17 to begin the voir dire process, which is a preliminary examination of the jury pool. More than 530 potential jurors are expected.

In the three years since the shootout, only one case has made it to trial. The trial for Dallas Bandido Jake Carrizal ended in a mistrial in November of last year. Dozens of cases for other bikers involved have been dropped or dismissed since then.

