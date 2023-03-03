Section of Loop 121 in Belton to be dedicated to fallen Bell County Sheriff's deputy

A ceremony will be held for the dedication to honor the deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

BELTON, Texas — Bell County Sheriff's Department is hosting a dedication ceremony to honor fallen Deputy John Rhoden on Thursday, March 9 at 10 a.m. in the 200 block of West Loop 121 in Belton.

A section of Loop 121 will be known as the Deputy Sheriff John Rhoden Memorial Highway.

On April 26, 2020, Deputy Rhoden was killed in the line of duty while trying to deploy spike strips to stop the pursuit of a stolen car.

A tractor trailer hit Deputy Rhoden as he was preparing to spike strips close to Exit 294 off of Interstate 35. The driver was later charged with murder and is currently awaiting trial.

Deputy Rhoden served for a decade with the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

The ceremony will be open to the public, all are welcome to join and honor Deputy Rhoden.

During the 87th Legislature, House Bill 532 was passed, allowing this designation to be made. The Bell County Sheriff's Department thanks State Representative Hugh Shine for introducing the bill and helping to get it passed.

For more information and updates, visit here.