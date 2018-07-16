WACO — WACO, Texas (AP) -- Security was tight outside the federal courthouse in Waco Monday morning in advance of the trial for a man described as a former leader of the Zetas drug cartel in Mexico.

Juan Francisco Trevino Chavez Jr., also known as "Kiko" or "Comandante Kiko" is charged with conspiracy to possess firearms and laundering millions of dollars in drug proceeds. He is charged with seven counts. Five carry penalties of up to life in prison. He was arrested nearly two years ago outside Houston.

Waco Police and members of Homeland Security along with their K-9 partners were part of the security detail. Attorneys selected from a pool of 70 people to make up the jury.

At a bail hearing in February, a federal agent testified Trevino has denied being a cartel leader. Records show he's turned down a plea deal that carried a 30-year prison sentence.

Del Rio-based U.S. District Judge Alia Moses asked the trial be moved to Waco.

