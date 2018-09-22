Killeen — The city of Killeen is upping security measures at the Family Recreation Center at Lions Park, after the American, state and city flags were stolen multiple times from the front of the facility.

City spokesperson Hillary Shine said all three flags had been stolen or moved and displayed improperly on several occasions. City staff recently stopped putting the flags up all together to prevent another theft.

Friday afternoon, the city installed what they call new security mechanisms to keep the flags protected, allowing them to put the flags back up the same day.

Killeen mayor Jose Segarra said implementing these measures is a step in the right direction.

"As a city we'll take care of it and we'll make sure the flags are up. Everybody comes together in moments like this, especially when it's something as patriotic as the American flag, the state flag and even the city flag," Segarra said.

The city is not going into detail about what security upgrades have been implemented because they don't want the suspect to have that information.

No arrests have been made.

Killeen police said if the suspect or suspects are captured they will face theft charges.

© 2018 KCEN